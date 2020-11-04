UrduPoint.com
Biden Expected To Deliver Address Later On Wednesday - Campaign Team

Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

Biden Expected to Deliver Address Later on Wednesday - Campaign Team

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, is expected to deliver an address to the US population later on Wednesday, his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said during a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, is expected to deliver an address to the US population later on Wednesday, his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said during a briefing.

"We expect that at some point later today, the vice-president [Biden] will address the American people," O'Malley Dillon said.

The Biden campaign is predicting that the Democrats will emerge victorious in the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, O'Malley Dillon also said during the briefing.

According to the Fox news broadcaster, Biden has already garnered 238 electoral votes, in comparison to Trump's 213.

