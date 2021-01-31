Biden Expected to Deliver His First Major Foreign Policy Speech Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will give a speech presenting his foreign policy plans on Monday, the first such speech since his inauguration, NBC news reports citing a senior administration official.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden was going to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Monday.

NBC reported on Saturday that Biden was expected to outline his foreign policy vision, aimed at "restoring America's place in the world," during his speech at the State Department on Monday.

A senior administration official also told NBC that Biden was expected to sign several executive actions related to "his efforts to demonstrate a new US approach on the world stage," including the formation of a task force to reunite migrant families.