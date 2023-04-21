UrduPoint.com

Biden Expected To Officially Announce Re-Election Campaign Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) US President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce his re-election campaign next week, the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report said on Thursday that Biden plans to make his official re-election announcement on Tuesday, which is the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign bid.

However, the report said the sources have warned that the announcement could be delayed.

Biden has repeatedly mentioned that he intends to run for re-election but has yet to make an official announcement.

