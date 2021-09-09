Biden Expected To Propose Global Summit To Plan Collective Response To Pandemic - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden is expected to recommend the international community convene in a global summit to strategize a collective response to the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The report said on Wednesday that Biden aims to schedule the summit close to the high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly, which begins on September 20.