Biden Expected To Visit Germany On Friday: Govt Source

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Germany next week, a government source said Sunday, after a previously planned trip was cancelled due to Hurricane Milton.

"He's coming to Berlin on Friday" for a one-day visit, the source said.

According to German media reports Biden will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Biden's original visit to Germany was to have taken place between October 10 and 12 and to have included a four-way summit with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He had also planned to hold a meeting of more than 50 of Ukraine's allies to discuss further support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been expected to attend that meeting but instead went on a whirlwind two-day tour of European capitals, including Berlin, to ask for sustained military aid as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on through its third year.

Biden decided to stay in the US to oversee the response to Hurricane Milton as it slammed into Florida.

The storm is estimated to have caused around $50 billion in damage and killed at least 16 people.

