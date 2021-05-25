UrduPoint.com
Biden Expects To Have 'Difficult' Talks With Putin On Ukraine, Belarus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden expects to discuss "difficult" issues during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Ukraine and the Ryanair incident in Belarus, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We expect they will spend a fair amount of time on strategic stability, where the arms control agenda goes following the extension of New Start," Psaki said." The President will also raise Ukraine, underscoring America's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and he will also plan to raise Belarus and convey our grave concerns as he has now done publicly."

The meeting between Biden and Putin will take place in Geneva on June 16. The White House said that they are holding this meeting because of the two nations' differences, not in spite of them.

