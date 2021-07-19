UrduPoint.com
Biden Expects US Inflation To Be 'temporary'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

President Joe Biden on Monday sought to tamp down concern about spiraling prices that threaten to put a dent in the US economic recovery, saying the current inflation rise is "temporary."

"While the global supply chain has faced challenges in getting back up to speed, leading to price spikes on many products, "our experts believe, and the data shows, that most of the price increases we've seen were expected and are expected to be temporary," Biden said in a White House speech.

He also said that "no serious economist" is suggesting that unchecked inflation is on the way.

