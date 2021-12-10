UrduPoint.com

Biden Explained To Zelenskyy He Told Putin Diplomacy Is An Option - US Official

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a phone call explained to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin diplomacy is an option, a senior administration official told reporters.

"The main purpose of the call was an opportunity for President Biden to give President Zelenskyy a readout of his phone conversation with President Putin," the US official said on Thursday. "He (Biden) also explained that he had told President Putin that there is another option in terms of de-escalation and diplomacy."

The call lasted about 90 minutes and was "very warm," the official added.

