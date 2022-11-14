Biden Explains to Xi That US will Continue Competing Vigorously With China - White House

US President Joe Biden explained to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the United States will continue competing vigorously with China but emphasized that this competition should not veer into conflict, the White House said in a readout of their bilateral meeting on Monday

"President Biden explained that the United States will continue to compete vigorously with the PRC, including by investing in sources of strength at home and aligning efforts with allies and partners around the world. He reiterated that this competition should not veer into conflict and underscored that the United States and China must manage the competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication," the readout said.