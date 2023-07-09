Biden Expresses Belief US, China Can Establish Working Relationship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden expressed belief on Sunday that the United States and China could establish working relationship that would benefit both sides.

"I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us," Biden said.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that Chinese leader Xi Jinping wanted China to replace the United States as the leading power.

"I'm confident he wants to have the largest economy in the world and have the largest military capacity in the world," Biden said.

He added that Xi also wanted to rewrite certain rules of the international order, but "not all of them."

"I think so. Not all of them. But he pointed out to me and said we weren't there when those rules were written ... But I don't think he wants, he's looking for a war conflict, expansion of territory," Biden said.