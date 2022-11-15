Biden Expresses Condolences to Erdogan Over Attack in Istanbul - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the deadly attack in Istanbul, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the margins of the G20 Summit.

President Biden expressed his deep condolences to President Erdogan and the people of Turkiye on the acts of violence in Istanbul and made clear we stand with our NATO Ally," the administration said in a statement.