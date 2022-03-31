Biden Expresses Condolences to Israeli Prime Minister After Terror Attacks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to convey his condolences after terror attacks in which 11 people across the country, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities. The President emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel," the readout said on Wednesday.