KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden expressed a desire to visit Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, Andrii Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, said.

"President Biden supports Ukraine in everything, and his team highly appreciates everything that President Zelenskyy does in reforming the country. Joe Biden added that he is waiting for the opportunity to visit Ukraine again, and also recalled his speech in the Ukrainian parliament," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page.