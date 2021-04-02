UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Expresses Desire To Visit Ukraine - Head Of Zelenskyy's Office

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Biden Expresses Desire to Visit Ukraine - Head of Zelenskyy's Office

US President Joe Biden expressed a desire to visit Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, Andrii Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden expressed a desire to visit Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, Andrii Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, said.

"President Biden supports Ukraine in everything, and his team highly appreciates everything that President Zelenskyy does in reforming the country. Joe Biden added that he is waiting for the opportunity to visit Ukraine again, and also recalled his speech in the Ukrainian parliament," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Facebook Visit

Recent Stories

Khateebs of UC-17 to educate people about waste ma ..

5 minutes ago

Dutch halt AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

5 minutes ago

US health agency says vaccinated people can travel ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of singer Shaukat Al ..

5 minutes ago

Georgian Police Detain 12 Activists During Opposit ..

5 minutes ago

New Niger president lashes out at jihadist 'war cr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.