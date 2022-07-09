Biden Expresses His Outrage, Condolences to Kishida on Murder of Shinzo Abe - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday called Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to express his outrage and condolences on the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the White House said.

Abe, 67, was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

"President Biden called Prime Minister Kishida of Japan today to express his outrage, sadness and deep condolences on the tragic and violent shooting death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," the White House said in a statement.

Biden praised Abe's "enduring legacy with his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the establishment of the QUAD meetings of Japan, the United States, Australia and India." The president expressed confidence in the strength of Japan's democracy and discussed the importance of defending peace and democracy with Kishida.

The president visited Japanese Ambassador to the US Koji Tomita to express his condolences earlier on Friday and issued a proclamation ordering all US flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 10 out of respect for Abe.