Biden Expresses Hope That Senate Will Consider Impeachment Among Other Urgent Issues

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Biden Expresses Hope That Senate Will Consider Impeachment Among Other Urgent Issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed hope that the Senate will consider the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump among other urgent issues.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on charges of inciting violence against the US government. US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has already dismissed the possibility of a fair impeachment trial of Trump concluding before Biden is sworn in on January 20.

"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," Biden said in a statement on late Wednesday.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters earlier that day reiterated his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

