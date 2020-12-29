Biden Expresses Support for $2,000 Direct COIVID-19 Payments to Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US President-elect Joseph Biden said on Monday he supports the direct payment of $2,000 to all Americans as a part of a COVID-19 relief package.

"Yes," Biden told reporters after his speech, when asked whether he supports the payment.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to veto a COVID-19 relief and spending package passed by Congress if it did not include changes such as boosting stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 for each citizen. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed support for such a move and urged Trump to call on Republicans in Congress to support it.

The US House is set to vote later on Monday on a measure to increase the payments to $2,000. It remains unclear whether the measure will pass through both chambers of Congress.