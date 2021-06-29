UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Expresses Support For Colombia's Duque After Attack On Presidential Helicopter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Expresses Support for Colombia's Duque After Attack on Presidential Helicopter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden, in a call with Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque, expressed the US' support for his counterpart following an attack on his presidential helicopter last Friday, the White House said in a readout of the leaders' call on Monday.

On Friday, Duque said that his helicopter had come under the gunfire.

According to the Noticias Caracol broadcaster, at least six shots were fired at the helicopter, but the aircraft was successfully landed by experienced pilots. It is still unknown who stands behind the attack on the helicopter.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with President Ivan Duque of Colombia to express U.S. support following the attack on the Colombian presidential helicopter last Friday," the White House said.

Related Topics

Attack White House Colombia

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

1 hour ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

1 hour ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

2 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

2 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

2 hours ago

No room for corruption in society: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.