WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden, in a call with Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque, expressed the US' support for his counterpart following an attack on his presidential helicopter last Friday, the White House said in a readout of the leaders' call on Monday.

On Friday, Duque said that his helicopter had come under the gunfire.

According to the Noticias Caracol broadcaster, at least six shots were fired at the helicopter, but the aircraft was successfully landed by experienced pilots. It is still unknown who stands behind the attack on the helicopter.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with President Ivan Duque of Colombia to express U.S. support following the attack on the Colombian presidential helicopter last Friday," the White House said.