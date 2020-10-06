UrduPoint.com
Biden Expresses Support For NATO Efforts To 'Defuse Tensions In Eastern Mediterranean'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:13 PM

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed support for the efforts by NATO to ease tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and avoid conflict between alliance members Greece and Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed support for the efforts by NATO to ease tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and avoid conflict between alliance members Greece and Turkey.

"I support the efforts of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and our European allies, as well as the United States, to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and avoid a conflict from emerging within NATO," Biden said in a statement.

Regional tensions flared up as Turkish vessels conduct seismic exploration surveys in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

Biden said he urges resolving the disagreement peacefully while respecting and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

The agreement on a military deconfliction mechanism and the resumption of diplomatic talks between Greece and Turkey are welcome steps in the right direction, Biden added.

On Monday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visited Turkey for talks with the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Stoltenberg praised Turkey's contributions to NATO and reiterated the alliance's commitment to defusing the tensions in the region.

