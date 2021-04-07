UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Expresses US Support For Jordan's King Abdullah, Two-State Solution - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Expresses US Support for Jordan's King Abdullah, Two-State Solution - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US President Joseph Biden in a phone conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed strong US support for the monarch amid the recent feud within the royal family and affirmed that Washington backs a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Abdullah II of Jordan to express strong U.S. support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II's leadership to the United States and the region," the White House said in a readout. "The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Related Topics

Washington White House United States Family

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

39 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

39 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

39 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

39 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

44 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.