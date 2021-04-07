WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US President Joseph Biden in a phone conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed strong US support for the monarch amid the recent feud within the royal family and affirmed that Washington backs a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Abdullah II of Jordan to express strong U.S. support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II's leadership to the United States and the region," the White House said in a readout. "The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."