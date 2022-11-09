Biden Extends 1979 Emergency Order Against Iran for Another Year - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has ordered a one-year extension of the state of emergency against Iran, which presupposes the continuation of US sanctions imposed following the November 1979 hostage crisis at the US Embassy in Tehran, according to a letter published by the White House.

In 1979, former US President Jimmy Carter declared a national emergency in Executive Order 12170, which ordered the freezing of all Iranian government assets in the United States. The Carter administration made this decision after 52 American diplomats were taken hostage inside the embassy in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to Iran that was declared in Executive Order 12170 of November 14, 1979, is to continue in effect beyond November 14, 2022," Biden said in a letter published by the White House.

The president also said that the US-Iranian relations "have not yet normalized," and that the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, was underway.

On November 4, 1979, several hundred students stormed the 27-acre US embassy building in Tehran and took it under control, with all its staff taken hostage. The young Iranians declared the embassy a nest of plots against the Islamic Revolution that ended the US-backed Iranian monarchy under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Though some of the hostages were released, 52 US diplomats and employees remained in custody and were subjected to physical assault, harassment and confinement in dark isolated slots. The hostage crisis lasted for 444 days and is largely viewed as the watershed moment that wrecked relations between Iran and the US.