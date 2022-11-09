UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends 1979 Emergency Order Against Iran For Another Year - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Biden Extends 1979 Emergency Order Against Iran for Another Year - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has ordered a one-year extension of the state of emergency against Iran, which presupposes the continuation of US sanctions imposed following the November 1979 hostage crisis at the US Embassy in Tehran, according to a letter published by the White House.

In 1979, former US President Jimmy Carter declared a national emergency in Executive Order 12170, which ordered the freezing of all Iranian government assets in the United States. The Carter administration made this decision after 52 American diplomats were taken hostage inside the embassy in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to Iran that was declared in Executive Order 12170 of November 14, 1979, is to continue in effect beyond November 14, 2022," Biden said in a letter published by the White House.

The president also said that the US-Iranian relations "have not yet normalized," and that the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, was underway.

On November 4, 1979, several hundred students stormed the 27-acre US embassy building in Tehran and took it under control, with all its staff taken hostage. The young Iranians declared the embassy a nest of plots against the Islamic Revolution that ended the US-backed Iranian monarchy under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Though some of the hostages were released, 52 US diplomats and employees remained in custody and were subjected to physical assault, harassment and confinement in dark isolated slots. The hostage crisis lasted for 444 days and is largely viewed as the watershed moment that wrecked relations between Iran and the US.

Related Topics

Iran White House Young Tehran United States January November All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

11 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

11 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

11 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.