UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Extends Birthday Wishes To Gorbachev, Praises His Commitment To Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:28 PM

Biden Extends Birthday Wishes to Gorbachev, Praises His Commitment to Freedom

US President Joe Biden congratulated former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday, expressing the belief that Gorbachev's commitment to freedom and courage made the world a safer space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden congratulated former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday, expressing the belief that Gorbachev's commitment to freedom and courage made the world a safer space.

The congratulatory letter was released by Pavel Palazhchenko, the head of the non-profit Gorbachev Foundation.

"On behalf of the American people, I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of your 90th birthday, a tremendous milestone in your storied life. Your commitment to freedom and your courage over the decades to make the tough, albeit necessary, decisions have made the world a safer space and continue to be a source of inspiration. It is my sincere hope that the five-year extension of New START is proof that the United States and Russia can continue to work together as we jointly carry on your legacy," Biden said.

The US leader wished Gorbachev "peace, happiness and health over the coming year."

Related Topics

World Russia United States

Recent Stories

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

15 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

16 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

21 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.