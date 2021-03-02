Biden Extends Birthday Wishes to Gorbachev, Praises His Commitment to Freedom

US President Joe Biden congratulated former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday, expressing the belief that Gorbachev's commitment to freedom and courage made the world a safer space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden congratulated former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday, expressing the belief that Gorbachev's commitment to freedom and courage made the world a safer space.

The congratulatory letter was released by Pavel Palazhchenko, the head of the non-profit Gorbachev Foundation.

"On behalf of the American people, I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of your 90th birthday, a tremendous milestone in your storied life. Your commitment to freedom and your courage over the decades to make the tough, albeit necessary, decisions have made the world a safer space and continue to be a source of inspiration. It is my sincere hope that the five-year extension of New START is proof that the United States and Russia can continue to work together as we jointly carry on your legacy," Biden said.

The US leader wished Gorbachev "peace, happiness and health over the coming year."