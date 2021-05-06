UrduPoint.com
Biden Extends Condolences To Mexico Over Deadly Collapse Of Rail Overpass - White House

Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:04 AM

Biden Extends Condolences to Mexico Over Deadly Collapse of Rail Overpass - White House

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered condolences to the people of Mexico over the recent tragic subway overpass incident in Mexico City

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered condolences to the people of Mexico over the recent tragic subway overpass incident in Mexico City.

"The United States joins the people of Mexico in mourning the loss of life due to the collapse of a rail overpass in Mexico City," Biden said. "We send our deepest condolences to all those who lost a loved one and offer our best wishes for the recovery of all those who were injured."

More Stories From World

