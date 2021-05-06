Biden Extends Condolences to Mexico Over Deadly Collapse of Rail Overpass - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered condolences to the people of Mexico over the recent tragic subway overpass incident in Mexico City.

"The United States joins the people of Mexico in mourning the loss of life due to the collapse of a rail overpass in Mexico City," Biden said. "We send our deepest condolences to all those who lost a loved one and offer our best wishes for the recovery of all those who were injured."

Biden emphasized that the United States stands ready to assist Mexico as it rebuilds from this tragedy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared a three-day mourning period for those killed in the subway overpass collapse in Mexico City.

The death toll from the overpass collapse has increased to 25, according to the Mexico City prosecutor's office.

Line 12 of the Mexico City subway was opened in October 2012 and its construction cost $1.8 billion. About 450,000 people commute through this route on a daily basis. Local residents say the overpass was often out of order almost from the moment of its opening.