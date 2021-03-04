UrduPoint.com
Biden Extends For Another Year Ukraine-Related Sanctions Against Russia - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Extends for Another Year Ukraine-Related Sanctions against Russia - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden extended for another year the national emergency with respect to Ukraine with a range of sanctions against Russia, the White House said in a notice published on Wednesday.

"The national emergency declared on March 6, 2014, and the measures adopted on that date, on March 16, 2014, on March 20, 2014, on December 19, 2014, and on September 20, 2018, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," Biden announced.

Executive Order 13660 sanctions any persons for actions that allegedly threaten Ukraine's stability and security.

