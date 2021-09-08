Biden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress that he has extended for another year the 2018 national emergency that was declared in relation to the threat of foreign interference in US elections.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848 with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections," Biden said on Tuesday.