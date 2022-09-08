UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends National Emergency On Foreign Interference In US Elections Ahead Of Midterms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Biden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections Ahead of Midterms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a notice that he is extending a national emergency declaration on foreign interference in elections ahead of the midterm races this fall.

"Although there has been no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcomes or vote tabulation in any United States election, foreign powers have historically sought to exploit America's free and open political system," the notice said on Wednesday. "Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13848 with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections."

The proliferation of internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference in US elections, the notice said.

The ability of foreign persons to interfere in or undermine public confidence in elections continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to US national security and foreign policy, the notice said.

Interference could include unauthorized access of election and campaign infrastructure or cover distribution of propaganda and disinformation, the notice added.

The emergency declaration follows debunked claims that Russia colluded with the campaign of former US President Donald Trump to interfere in the 2016 election. It also comes following a contentious 2020 presidential election.

In July, the State Department's Rewards for Justice program put out a $10 million bounty for information about foreign interference operations in US elections. The program is specifically seeking information that leads to the identification or location of any foreign person or entity engaged in election interference.

