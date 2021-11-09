Biden Extends National Emergency on Iran, Says Relations 'Not Yet Normalized' - Notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday extended for one year the national emergency on Iran after noting that relations with Tehran have yet to normalize

"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized ... For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2021. Therefore ... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran," Biden said in a notice to Congress and the Federal Register.

The national emergency declaration on Iran, first ordered in 1979, takes steps to deal with the "unusual and extraordinary" threat to national security, foreign policy and economy posed by Iran.

Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, have been at an impasse since June, despite calls from the international community to resume discussions.

The Vienna-hosted talks to revive the deal are expected to resume on November 29.