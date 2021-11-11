Biden Extends National Emergency on Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday has extended a national emergency with respect to the proliferation of the weapons of mass destruction that was initially introduced in 1994 and includes a score of foreign military manufacturers, including from China and Russia.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction declared in Executive Order 12938 of November 14, 1994, is to continue in effect beyond November 14, 2021," Biden said in a letter.

The President of the United States is required to send a notification to extend a national emergency 90 days prior to the date it expires every year.

Besides China and Russia, the United States imposed sanctions on companies from Belarus, Iran, Sudan, Malaysia, Venezuela, North Korea, Syria as well as several companies from the European Union.

On November 14, 1994, then-President Bill Clinton issued Executive Order 12938 declared a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by the proliferation of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, the notice recalled.