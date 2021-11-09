UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends National Emergency Restricting Investment In Chinese Firms - White House

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:21 PM

US President Joe Biden has extended a national emergency with respect to China for another year to block investments in certain companies utilized by Beijing to develop and modernize its military capabilities and surveillance technology, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has extended a national emergency with respect to China for another year to block investments in certain companies utilized by Beijing to develop and modernize its military capabilities and surveillance technology, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The threat from securities investments that finance certain companies of the PRC (the People's Republic of China) and certain uses and development of Chinese surveillance technology continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," the White House said in a press release. "I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency (...) with respect to the threat from securities investments that finance certain companies of the PRC."

