UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends National Emergency With Respect To Belarus

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Biden Extends National Emergency With Respect to Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has extended for one year a national emergency with respect to Belarus, declared due to an internal political crisis in Belarus, the White House said in a statement.

Washington accuses the Belarusian leadership of electoral fraud and persecution of political opposition, which Minsk denies.

The national emergency with respect to Belarus was originally declared on June 16, 2006, by Executive Order 13405 "to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Belarus... to undermine Belarus's democratic processes or institutions.

..; to commit human rights abuses related to political repression."

The Executive Order was expanded in 2021 and will now be continued for one more year.

"On August 9, 2021, by Executive Order 14038, I expanded the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13405... The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Belarus and other persons, and the Belarusian regime's harmful activities and long-standing abuses, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13405," Biden said in a statement as quoted by the White House.

Related Topics

White House Minsk Belarus United States June August Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

8 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

8 hours ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

8 hours ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

8 hours ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

8 hours ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.