Biden Extends National Emergency With Respect to Hostage-Taking - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has extended for one more year the national emergency with respect to hostage-taking and the wrongful detention of American citizens abroad.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14078 with respect to hostage-taking and the wrongful detention of United States nationals abroad," Biden said in a notice published by the White House on Wednesday.

On July 19, 2022, Biden signed executive order 14708 on Bolstering Efforts to Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained United States Nationals Home.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the Biden administration to date has returned more than two dozen American citizens from abroad, including US basketball player Brittney Griner convicted in Russia on drug smuggling and possession charges.