Open Menu

Biden Extends National Emergency With Respect To Hostage-Taking - Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Biden Extends National Emergency With Respect to Hostage-Taking - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has extended for one more year the national emergency with respect to hostage-taking and the wrongful detention of American citizens abroad.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14078 with respect to hostage-taking and the wrongful detention of United States nationals abroad," Biden said in a notice published by the White House on Wednesday.

On July 19, 2022, Biden signed executive order 14708 on Bolstering Efforts to Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained United States Nationals Home.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the Biden administration to date has returned more than two dozen American citizens from abroad, including US basketball player Brittney Griner convicted in Russia on drug smuggling and possession charges.

Related Topics

Russia White House United States July From

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

52 minutes ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

3 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

3 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

3 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

3 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

3 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World