Biden Extends Pause On Federal Student Loan Repayment By Additional 90 Days - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:13 PM

The Biden administration is extending a pause on federal student loan repayments by an additional 90 days as pandemic response and economic recovery continue, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Biden administration is extending a pause on Federal student loan repayments by an additional 90 days as pandemic response and economic recovery continue, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"(T)oday my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days - through May 1, 2022 - as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery. Meanwhile, the Department of education will continue working with borrowers to ensure they have the support they need to transition smoothly back into repayment and advance economic stability for their own households and for our nation," Biden said in a statement.

The president also asked student loan borrowers to do their part and take full advantage of the Education Department's resources to help prepare for the resumption of payments.

Biden on his first day in office directed the Education Department to pause student loan repayments through September and then extended the pause through January 31, 2021 in August. The issue is one that Vice President Kamala Harris has been closely focused on and that they both care about, Biden noted.

