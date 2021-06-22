Biden Extends Sanctions Against North Korea By 1 Year - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden extended for another year the national emergency declared with respect to North Korea in 2008, a legal basis for multiple sanctions over the country's nuclear program, the White House said on Monday.

"The existence and risk of the proliferation of weapons‘usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13466 with respect to North Korea," the presidential notice said.

Without prolongation, the national emergency was set to expire on June 26, 2021.