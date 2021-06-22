UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Extends Sanctions Against North Korea By 1 Year - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Extends Sanctions Against North Korea By 1 Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden extended for another year the national emergency declared with respect to North Korea in 2008, a legal basis for multiple sanctions over the country's nuclear program, the White House said on Monday.

"The existence and risk of the proliferation of weapons‘usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13466 with respect to North Korea," the presidential notice said.

Without prolongation, the national emergency was set to expire on June 26, 2021.

Related Topics

Nuclear White House United States North Korea June Government

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

24 minutes ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

35 minutes ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

35 minutes ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

35 minutes ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

47 minutes ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.