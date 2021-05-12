Biden Extends Sanctions Authorities Related to Yemen Conflict - Letter to Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) President Joe Biden in a notice to US Congress on Tuesday said he signed an emergency order that extends authorities to sanction those who threaten the security and stability of Yemen.

"The actions and policies of certain former members of the Government of Yemen and others in threatening Yemen's peace, security, and stability continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Biden said in a notice. "The national emergency declared on May 16, 2012 to deal with that threat must continue in effect beyond May 16, 2021.

"

In March, the US invoked the same order to impose sanctions on individuals associated with the Houthi movement.

Executive Order 13611, signed in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama, was imposed after the Yemen government and opposition failed to implement a 2011 agreement that would have led to a peaceful power transition, Biden said.

The order authorizes the US to block property of persons that threaten Yemen's security and stability. The sanctions also ban US persons from participating in any transactions with those designated.