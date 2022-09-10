Biden Extends September 11 National Emergency Powers for Another Year

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he extended the national emergency powers imposed after the September 11 attacks in 2001 for another year.

"I have sent to the Federal Register the enclosed notice, stating that the emergency declared in Proclamation 7463 with respect to the terrorist attacks on the United States of September 11, 2001, is to continue in effect for an additional year," Biden said in a letter to Congress on Friday.

A terrorist threat against the United States continues and requires an extension of this national emergency after September 14, Biden said.

Then-President George W.

Bush declared a national emergency after the terrorist attacks that took place in the United States 21 years ago.

On September 11, 2001, members of al-Qaeda (a terrorist group banned in Russia) and a number of other countries, attacked the World Trade Center and other facilities in the United States. As a result of the terrorist attacks, apart from 19 terrorists, 2,977 people died, another 24 went missing, making it the largest terrorist attack in history in terms of the number of victims. After the tragedy, Russia was the first state to offer Washington assistance in the fight against terrorism.