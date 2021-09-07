UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends Trade, Remittance Restrictions On Cuba For 1 Year - Memorandum

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:28 PM

The United States is extending thetrade and remittance restrictions inposed on Cuba for another year, US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday

"I hereby determine that the continuation of the exercise of those authorities with respect to Cuba for 1 year is in the national interest of the United States. Therefore, consistent with the authority vested in me by [the Trading With the Enemy Act], I continue for 1 year, until September 14, 2022, the exercise of those authorities with respect to Cuba, as implemented by the Cuban Assets Control Regulations," Biden said.

The Cuban Assets Control Regulations restrict transfers of money, gold, securities and other property between US and Cuban entities, including remittances.

Cuba has been experiencing supply shortages amid an economic crisis that came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic measures and the intensification of the US economic restrictions on the island nation.

Some countries like Russia, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic have recently provided Cuba with medical and humanitarian supplies in light of the economic crisis the island nation has experienced.

