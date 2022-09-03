UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions Authority On Cuba - Memorandum

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions Authority on Cuba - Memorandum

US President Joe Biden is extending sanctions authorities on Cuba under the Trading With the Enemy Act (TWEA) for one more year, the president said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is extending sanctions authorities on Cuba under the Trading With the Enemy Act (TWEA) for one more year, the president said on Friday.

"I hereby determine that the continuation of the exercise of those (TWEA) authorities with respect to Cuba for 1 year is in the national interest of the United States," Biden said in a memorandum to the Treasury Department.

TWEA, first passed in 1917, gives the US president power to oversee or restrict trade with enemy nations. Cuba is currently the only nation still restricted under TWEA authorities.

The previous TWEA authorization for Cuba was set to expire on September 14.

Related Topics

United States Cuba September

Recent Stories

It's not time for rallies, public meetings: Attaul ..

It's not time for rallies, public meetings: Attaullah Tarar

2 minutes ago
 UN intensifies drive to distribute relief material ..

UN intensifies drive to distribute relief materials to flood-hit people in Pakis ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russia's Decision to Let IAEA Inspecto ..

UN Welcomes Russia's Decision to Let IAEA Inspectors Stay in Zaporizhzhia - Spok ..

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine says bombed Russian base near occupied nuc ..

Ukraine says bombed Russian base near occupied nuclear plant

35 minutes ago
 World food prices drop for fifth straight month: U ..

World food prices drop for fifth straight month: UN agency

35 minutes ago
 Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces bigge ..

Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: Bilawal

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.