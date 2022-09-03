Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions Authority on Cuba - Memorandum

US President Joe Biden is extending sanctions authorities on Cuba under the Trading With the Enemy Act (TWEA) for one more year, the president said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is extending sanctions authorities on Cuba under the Trading With the Enemy Act (TWEA) for one more year, the president said on Friday.

"I hereby determine that the continuation of the exercise of those (TWEA) authorities with respect to Cuba for 1 year is in the national interest of the United States," Biden said in a memorandum to the Treasury Department.

TWEA, first passed in 1917, gives the US president power to oversee or restrict trade with enemy nations. Cuba is currently the only nation still restricted under TWEA authorities.

The previous TWEA authorization for Cuba was set to expire on September 14.