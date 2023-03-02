UrduPoint.com

Biden Extends US National Emergency On Ukraine For 1 Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US President Joe Biden extended the national emergency on Ukraine for one year on Wednesday.

"In accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," Biden said in a notice.

Biden recalled that since 2014, US presidents have issued several executive orders, which stated that certain actions of Russia represent a threat to US national security.

"The actions and policies of persons that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets, as well as the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," he said.

For this reason, the national emergency declared in this and several other executive orders must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2023, Biden added.

