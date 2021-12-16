Biden Extends US National Emergency Related to Global Rights Abuses, Corruption

President Joe Biden renewed a 2017 executive order declaring a US national emergency due to human rights abuses and corruption in other nations, the White House said on Thursday

"The prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," a statement signed by Biden said.

The emergency declaration will remain in effect for one year beyond December 20, the statement added.

The original 2017 order issued by then-President Donald Trump broadens US authority under existing laws to sanction global human rights abusers and corrupt officials, according to the US Treasury Department.