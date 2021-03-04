UrduPoint.com
Biden Extends US National Emergency With Respect To Venezuela - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) President Joe Biden has extended for one year the US national emergency declared with respect to Venezuela, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Venezuela continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

 Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692 with respect to the situation in Venezuela," Biden said in a statement provided by the White House.

