Biden Eyes Appointing Republican Candidate As US Commerce Secretary - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:56 PM

Biden Eyes Appointing Republican Candidate as US Commerce Secretary - Reports

US President-elect Joe Biden is considering some prominent Republicans as candidates for the post of commerce secretary in a bid to make it clear to Republican supporters that he understands their problems and plans to solve them, the Axios news website reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden is considering some prominent Republicans as candidates for the post of commerce secretary in a bid to make it clear to Republican supporters that he understands their problems and plans to solve them, the Axios news website reported on Wednesday.

According to the news website, Biden may appoint to the position former CEO of the Hewlett Packard information technology company Margaret Whitman, who was against outgoing President Donald Trump and supported the Democratic candidate.

At the same time, the news portal does not exclude that Biden will settle on an all-Democratic cabinet and pick former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns to head the commerce department.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against incumbent Donald Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

More Stories From World

