Open Menu

Biden Eyes Preemptive Pardons As Trump Plots Revenge: Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Biden eyes preemptive pardons as Trump plots revenge: reports

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) President Joe Biden is considering preemptive pardons for several prominent Names facing possible retribution from the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, US media has reported.

Among those being considered for the historic pardons are Anthony Fauci, the former White House special advisor on Covid-19, and former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, a fierce critic of Trump.

The president-elect has made no secret of his desire to exact vengeance against critics and those he falsely claims stole the 2020 election from him.

Biden has discussed with advisors the possibility of using his constitutional power to protectively issue preemptive pardons -- even to people yet to be charged with any crime -- before he leaves the White House on January 20.

The discussions were reported by Politico and later by the New York Times, CBS news and the Washington Post, all citing anonymous sources close to the talks.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not confirm the reports, but said President Biden was "reviewing other pardons and commutations."

Biden sparked controversy on Sunday when, in a reversal, he pardoned his son Hunter, who was due to be sentenced this month in cases involving a gun purchase and tax fraud.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California, who served as lead manager during the first Senate impeachment of Trump, and retired general Mark Milley might also be in line for preemptive pardons to shield them from Trump.

Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during Trump's first term, later told journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was "a total fascist" and "the most dangerous person to this country."

Schiff responded to the reports by saying he would be against such a move.

"I don't think the idea of a blanket pardon of some kind is a good idea, and I would recommend against it," he told US media, adding that he had communicated this position to the White House.

- Threats to prosecute -

Overseeing any such prosecutions would be the man who the president-elect has nominated to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel.

Patel, who held a senior position in the Pentagon during the first Trump term, has said that as FBI chief he would "come after" those "who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections."

"WHEN I WIN," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in September, "those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law."

Presidential pardons, issued at the end of a term, have a long history in the United States.

Related Topics

Election Senate Washington Pentagon White House Trump Man Lead Woodward New York United States January September Sunday FBI 2020 Post Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

10 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

10 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

10 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

10 hours ago
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

10 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

10 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

10 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

10 hours ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

10 hours ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

10 hours ago

More Stories From World