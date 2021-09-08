UrduPoint.com

Biden Faces Pro-Trump Protesters During Trip To New York, New Jersey Hit By Hurricane Ida

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday faced opposition from protesters who are supporters of former President Joe Biden during his visit to the states of New York and New Jersey affected by Hurricane Ida.

Biden was visiting a neighborhood in Manville, New Jersey, to tour the damage done by Hurricane Ida amid ongoing disaster relief efforts when he encountered a group of protesters holding a Trump flag.

"The pro-Trump group screaming at Biden got a contingent of USSS [US Secret Service] agents to focus on them as Biden continued his walk, speaking with more residents, including a small boy who Sen.

[Cory] Booker had engaged with minutes earlier," a White House pool reporter said.

An earlier pool report stated that the protesters called Biden a tyrant and called for his resignation. They also made reference to the Americans remaining in Afghanistan following the end of the Biden administration's evacuation efforts from that country. The protesters also said that having left some Americans behind in Afghanistan, he will leave other Americans behind.

