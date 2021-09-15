UrduPoint.com

Biden Fails Attempt To Secure Bilateral Meeting With Xi In Recent Call - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden failed in his attempt to secure a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Xinping during their recent telephone call, the Financial Times reported citing multiple people briefed on the call.

The report said on Tuesday that Biden proposed to Xi having a bilateral summit between the two leaders, but the Chinese president did not take him up on his offer and instead suggested Washington ease its tensions with Beijing.

