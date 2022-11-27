UrduPoint.com

Biden Fears Sending US Inspectors Deeper Into Ukraine May Start Wider Conflict - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Biden Fears Sending US Inspectors Deeper Into Ukraine May Start Wider Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has resisted bipartisan calls to get a clearer view of how American arms are being handled by moving inspectors closer to the frontline for fear this may antagonize Russia, media reported.

Rep. Mike Waltz, one of US lawmakers pushing for increased oversight of weapons handed over to Ukraine, said in an interview with the Washington Post that Ukraine's transparency record was too poor to let American weapons out of sight.

US officials told the daily on the condition of anonymity that American experts were currently conducting weapons inspections unarmed, a condition which precludes them from going deeper into Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said the US was conducting inspections where security conditions permitted and solely at locations away from the frontline.

Checkups are reportedly conducted when weapons are being transferred to Ukrainians, the only exception being sensitive technology. Missile systems like Avengers, Stingers and Javelins warrant "enhanced" monitoring of the recipient nation.

Earlier US reports suggested that Americans had performed just two in-person inspections in Ukraine since February, accounting for about 10% of the 22,000 US-supplied weapons, including Stingers and Javelins.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Poor Russia Washington February May Post Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

14 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

22 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

22 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

23 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.