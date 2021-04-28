Biden Finishes 'Honeymoon' Presidency Phase With 3PP Increase in Public Approval - Poll

US President Joe Biden registered a 3 percentage point increase in public approval after one hundred days in office, but things may change in the midterms amid rising disapproval over immigration and gun control issues, a Morning Consult political intelligence poll showed

On average, voters rated Biden's performance in the first part of his term "C+", compared to the "C-" that former president Donald Trump received in 2017, the pollster said.

According to the survey, 57% of voters approve of Biden's job performance, which is an increase of 3 points over January. At the same time, his disapproval rating is also up 8 points, reaching 39%, as policies have started to shape up.

The dissatisfaction with Biden's performance is the highest among white voters, especially those without college degrees, and Hispanic Americans, though majorities of both groups still show approval, the survey found.

Black voters, on the other hand, continue to strongly support the president.

Since his inauguration, Biden has made some major decisions that helped voters form opinions, such as starting the coronavirus vaccine rollout, approving $2 trillion in economic relief spending, and re-engaging globally on the climate crisis and Iran nuclear deal.

Overall, Biden is off to a stronger start than his predecessor, but is on the lower end of public approval among other US presidents comparable to the numbers registered by Bill Clinton in 1993 or George W. Bush in 2001, Morning Consult said.

The first poll was conducted from January 20-21, and the second one tracked the dynamics of public approval after a hundred days of Biden's presidency from April 24-26. About 9,000 registered voters participated in each survey.