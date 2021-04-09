(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Friday expressed their condolences to the United Kingdom's Royal Family over the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh," the Bidens said in a statement.

The President and the First Lady praised Prince Philip's service in World War II and his support for what they said were "worthy causes" in the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99.

Prince Philip was released from King Edward VII Hospital in London three weeks ago following a successful procedure for a heart condition and a treatment for an infection.

Prince Philip leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.