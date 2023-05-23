Biden, First Lady Never Endangered by White House Truck Crash Incident - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were never put in danger by the crashing of a truck into a White House security barrier on Monday night, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were never put in danger by the crashing of a truck into a White House security barrier on Monday night, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

On Monday, 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula was arrested and charged with crimes including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president after striking security barriers at Lafayette Square with a truck.

"We certainly want to thank local law enforcement, the (National) Park Service, the Secret Service, for the very prompt action that they took last night.

But, they themselves have said that at no time was the President or First Lady in any danger," Kirby said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

The truck appeared to contain a flag with a swastika, a black backpack and duct tape, according to media reports.

The incident prompted authorities to close several streets and pedestrian walkways, but no one was injured as a result of the crash, US Secret Service Chief Anthony Guglielmi said earlier on Tuesday.