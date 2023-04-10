Biden, First Lady Pray for Victims of Louisville Shooting, Call on Congress to Act

US President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are praying for the victims of Monday morning's shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, and calling on Congress to take protective action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are praying for the victims of Monday morning's shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, and calling on Congress to take protective action.

"Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.

When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?" Biden wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The president also said that he and the First Lady are praying for the lives lost and impacted by the shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, which officials say killed five people and wounded eight more.

The suspect, who wounded two officers before being neutralized by authorities on the scene, appears at present to have been employed previously at the bank where the shooting took place.