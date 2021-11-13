Biden, First Lady to Host Tribal Nations Summit Next Week - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a tribal nations summit at the White House next week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday during a press briefing.

"On Monday, the President and First Lady will participate in a tribal nations summit, coinciding with National Native American Heritage Month.

This will be the first summit since 2016, and the first time that this summit has been hosted at the White House," Psaki said.

Biden will address tribal leaders and announce steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans, Psaki said. He will also discuss how to protect private lands, treaty rights and sacred places, she added.

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the summit on Tuesday alongside members of the cabinet in order to discuss a number of agency-specific policy deliverables, Psaki said.